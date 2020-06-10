Gov. Obiano rewards cops for foiling robbery

The Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, and his wife, Ebelechukwu, have rewarded the policemen who foiled a robbery operation in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement.

He said while the governor gave the policemen N2m, his wife gave them four 50kg bags of rice.

He said, “Today (Tuesday), the Executive Governor of Anambra State gave a cash reward of N2m to the police personnel who foiled the robbery attack at Regina Caeli Junction along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, in order to boost their morale and encourage others to emulate them.

“Similarly, the governor’s wife, Chief Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, donated four 50kg bags of rice to the policemen.

“The team comprises three inspectors, four sergeants and one constable attached to the Department of Operations and MOPOL 29 PMF Awka.”

Mohammed said the Commissioner of Police in the state, John Abang, presented the gift items to the beneficiaries, adding that the cops were given N250,000 and 25kg bag of rice each.