Enugu motor parts dealers hail Ugwuanyi’s efforts on COVID-19

Enugu motor spare parts dealers have applauded the untiring efforts of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, in containing the spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in the state.

Speaking shortly after the state fire service, led by its Chief Fire Officer, Engr. Okwudiri Ohaa, decontaminated the Enugu Motor Spare Parts Market, Coal Camp, popularly known as “Tinker”, the President of the association, Chief Crescent Ugwoke, said that the traders “don’t know how to thank His Excellency our governor, Rt. Hon. Dr. Ifeanyi Lawrence Ugwuanyi, for his efforts to eradicate Coronavirus Disease in Enugu State”.

Chief Ugwoke who stated that this is the second time the state government decontaminated the market since the outbreak of the virus, described the exercise by the state fire service as a “wonderful job”.

He expressed gratitude to God that “it is through the efforts of the governor, that Enugu is among the least states in the South East zone with records of positive cases of this disease, not minding that Enugu State has more boundaries with the Northern states”.

His words: “We are very happy with our dear governor. I am sure that whoever puts his trust in God, our Almighty God will never fail him. Enugu State is in the hands of God. This is true because you people can see that when this Coronavirus Disease came into this country, Enugu State was the first to record two cases in the South East zone.

“But as I am talking to you today, Enugu State is now the lowest in the South East. So, I thank God Almighty that it is through the efforts of the governor that we were able to achieve this feat as we pray harder for the end of the disease”.

Earlier in his speech, the Chief Fire Office, Engr. Ohaa, stated that the exercise was in compliance with the directives of Gov. Ugwuanyi that the market should be decontaminated and fumigated for a second time “probably before the market will re-open for business”.

He maintained that “Enugu is the most consistent state in disinfecting its areas” since the outbreak of COVID-19, saying: “After we decontaminated Ogbete Main Market, Enugu, on May 31, the next point of call was the INEC office which we did very well”.

Engr. Ohaa, therefore, reassured the people of the state that “this is not going to be the last until this Coronavirus Disease is totally eradicated in the country”.