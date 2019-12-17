Gov. Ortom to lift embargo on employment

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Monday declared that the state government would soon lift embargo on employment into the state civil service.

Ortom disclosed this in Makurdi during the launch of the refurbished of refuse disposal vehicles and equipment.

According to the governor, there had been shortfall in the state civil service occasioned by retirement and death which he said necessitated employment of workers.

He, however, said in lifting the embargo on employment, the government would consider the financial implications viz a viz the new minimum wage.

To arrive at the financial implications, the governor added that he had constituted a negotiation committee to meet with the organised labour on the new minimum wage.

“So, at the end of the day, we will look at the financial implication considering the minimum wage which will all be put together.

“Already, my government has put in place a committee to negotiate the minimum wage with our workers in Benue State.

“So, as we enter the new year and by the first quarter of 2020, we shall be lifting embargo on employment because I am aware that there is shortfall in the civil service as a result of deaths and retirements.”