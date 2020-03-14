Gov. Oyetola signs Amotekun Bill into law

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola has signed the Osun Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps Bill into law. This came as he warned citizens of the state against disrespecting or obstructing Amotekun personnel, as they would be striving to protect the state. He also called on residents to adhere to the spirit and letter of the Amotekun law.

The signing of the bill was done yesterday at the Governor’s Office in Osogbo a few hours after the governor received the bill from the State House of Assembly.

Speaker of the State Assembly, Timothy Owoeye led other members of the state parliament to the Governor’s Office to witness the ascent of the bill. Also in attendance at the signing were members of the state executive cabinet.

Speaking, Oyetola thanked the state lawmakers and people of the state for their efforts in making the bill a reality, urging all to adhere to the spirit and letter of the law and respect the personnel as they labour to protect the state.

Oyetola appreciated the efforts of the lawmakers in expediting action on the bill in the interest of the safety and security of the state and the people.