Gov. Ugwuanyi has invested heavily in security, says Army GOC

The acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division Nigerian Army, Enugu, Brig. Gen. Lasisi Adegboye, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for investing heavily in the security architecture of the state.

Brig. Gen. Adegboye, who described Gov. Ugwuanyi as “a statesman and God-sent to Enugu State”, noted with delight the decisive measures being put in place by his administration to ensure adequate security to sustain the state’s enviable status as one of the most peaceful and safest in the country.

The acting GOC gave the commendations when he paid a courtesy call on Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, to formally inform him of his new appointment and resumption of duty in the state.

Describing his posting to Enugu as homecoming, Brig. Gen. Adegboye disclosed that the visit to the Government House was also in compliance with the directive of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai for him to meet and interact with state governors under his jurisdiction.

He lauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for his hospitality and commitment to security of lives and property, stressing that the recent donation of patrol vans to the Army and other security agencies by his administration to aid their operations was “highly applauded”, promising to make use good use of the vehicles.

His words: “Like I said, I thank God for a day like this. Your support, when I was the Garrison Commander, while I left and now that I am back as the acting General Officer Commanding, has been very tremendous.

“I will not say much but only implore you to please continue with the love you have for your people and Nigeria as a nation. It takes somebody with human feelings, somebody who loves his people to invest so much in security like you have been doing.

“We will put all those facilities into good use and make sure that we deliver so that while we are happy, the entire citizens in our areas of responsibility will sleep with their two eyes closed”.

Responding, Gov. Ugwuanyi welcomed and congratulated the acting GOC on his new assignment, describing him as “a fine officer, gentleman and a patriotic Nigerian” who when he served as Garrison Commander, was a critical factor in the security operations that earned Enugu State the enviable status as one of the most secure states in the country.

The governor expressed confidence that Adegboye’s period as acting GOC will improve the security situation in the Division’s area of responsibility and reassured him of his administration’s continued support to the security agencies for optimal performance.