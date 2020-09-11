Gov. Ugwuanyi inaugurates committee on status of govt properties

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has inaugurated the 9-man ad hoc committee he recently constituted to identify and determine the status of all properties belonging to the state government.

The committee headed by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Prof. Malachy Okwueze, is also saddled with the responsibilities of determining the level of compliance with monetization of the Enugu State Government properties and identifying the state government landed properties in and out of the state.

Other terms of reference of the committee are “to verify the claims of individuals or corporate bodies to Enugu State Government properties; identify the level of indebtedness of individuals and corporate bodies to Enugu State Government with respect to government’s landed property allocations; and to make further findings and/or recommendations that are reasonably incidental to the attainment of the above objectives”.

Inaugurating the committee, Gov. Ugwuanyi, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, explained that “consequent upon the creation of Enugu State from the then Anambra State, on 27th August, 1991; and the exit of part of Ebonyi State from Enugu State on 1st October, 1996, assets-sharing between Enugu State and Ebonyi State took place”.

The governor noted that some of the properties Enugu State also acquired, which “may be found in the state or other parts of the country”, have been monetized, stressing the need to identify and determine the status of these properties owned by the state.

“This will aid government to know the exact number of properties it owns, status of these properties, proprietary and possessory rights of occupants to these properties and the necessary actions to be taken by the state”, he said.

The committee, which is expected to complete its assignment within two months of its inauguration, has the following members: Mr. Livinus Okoro (Auditor General, Enugu State); Tpl. Charles Chuks Ngene (Deputy Director, Town Planning); Esv. Dennis N. Ezema; Surv. Kingsley Chime and Chief Jeff Ogbodo.

Others are, Mr. Joshua Udeh, Mr. Ebuka Odoh and Okeke Onuora Monday, Esq (SA to the Governor, SSG’s Office) who serves as the Secretary.

Responding on behalf of other members of the committee, the chairman, Prof. Okwueze, thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for finding them worthy to serve the state in that capacity and pledged that they will discharge their duties diligently, in line with the terms of reference.