Gov. Ugwuanyi reiterates commitment to scientific innovation

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has reiterated his administration’s commitment towards creating a conducive atmosphere for science and technology to thrive in the state through innovation.

Gov. Ugwuanyi, who spoke during the World Science Day celebration in Enugu, organized by the State Ministry of Science and Technology, maintained that achieving a scientific global society through sound and qualitative education is the surest way to rapid development.

Represented by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze, the governor added that it was in keeping with this vision that his administration equipped secondary schools across the state with computers, scientific laboratories and other related facilities to make the students ICT-compliant.

Gov. Ugwuanyi disclosed that the state government has paid adequate attention to the school curriculum and how the contents could impact positively on the students academically.

While commending the Ministry of Science and Technology for organizing the event in line with the vision of the state government, the governor enjoined the students to avail themselves of such opportunity to further their careers.

Earlier in his address, the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Sir. Carl Obi Kama, applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for his renewed vigor in investing in science and technology.

Sir Kama stressed that the governor’s great interest in innovation in driving science and technology as well as knowledge-based economy for structural and operational transformation of the state was unique and commendable.

He noted that this year’s event, with the theme “Open Science, Leaving No One Behind”, was anchored on invitation of all and sundry to the renewal of commitment in the investment and use of science for the benefit of the society.

Highlights of the event was the presentation of awards to the winners of the World Science Day quiz competition held earlier, where Ugwuanyi Jude.C from Umuachi Technical School in Obollo Zone took the first position, Ezea Shedrach from Special Science School Ukehe in Nsukka Zone, and Precious Iheanacho from Colliery Comprehensive School Ngwo in Enugu Zone went home with 2nd and 3rd position respectively.