Gov. Uzodinma appoints 30 special advisers, assistants

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, on Thursday approved the appointment of 18 special advisers and 12 senior special assistants.

The SAs appointed include, Dr Okereke Doris Anyanwu, Ifeanyi Opara, Canis Nwachukwu, Ikem Unaegbu, Nelson Nwafor and Mrs Ogechi Njoku.

Others are Mrs Nkechi Mbonu, Agugbue Odonyenma, Dr Uzoma Patrick, Chief Gibson Njemanze, Chief Blyden Amajirionwu, Amaka Onwumere, Francis Chukwu, Mrs Nkeiru Ezuma, Chief Sam Ejiogu, Chief Sam Osuji and Mrs Josephine Nnoham.

They also included Hajiya Fatima Hamza, Alhaji Ibrahim Suleiman, Mrs Kate Osigwe, Mrs Ifeoma Ndupu, Mrs Treasure Ahanaonu, Mr Eric Uwakwe and Ikegwuruka Donald.

The rest are Okairo Chima, Charles Akakem, Chinonye Agobuo, Oluchi Praise and Arinze Nwokedi.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser to the Governor, Mr Nwachuku Oguwike, said the appointments took effect from Thursday.