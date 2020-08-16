Gov. Uzodinma pledges to restore Owerri urban status

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has said his administration would work assiduously to restore the urban status of Owerri, in addition to stimulating the economy and improve the people’s lives through provision of access roads.

Uzodinma stated this, when he inaugurated some completed critical roads in the capital city. The roads are dualised Douglas Road (Emmanuel College to Bank Road Junction); Thomas Moore/JP Ajelu, Dozie Nwachukwu Roads; Assumpta Cathedral to General Hospital Port Harcourt Road Junction and Aladinma Estate Roads – Archdeacon Dennis Road on Ikenegbu, among others.

He said though some of the roads are federal, they are historically important in the urban status and value of Owerri, considering their locations.

He thanked the residents for providing convivial atmosphere for the contractors to execute the jobs.

A community leader in Owerri, Chief Bob Njemanze, expressed gratitude to the governor for his determination in restoring the premier urban status of Owerri, urging him to rebuild the Owere Ekeukwu Market.

Former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chief Emeka Wogu, commended Uzodinma for delivering without much publicity.