Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has approved the sponsorship of eligible doctors and nurses holding a BSc degree for a foreign training master’s programme in clinical medicine.

The Governor’s Special Adviser on Information, Ibrahim Adam, disclosed this in a statement issued to journalists on Tuesday.

According to Ibrahim Adam, the courses approved for foreign sponsorship by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf include:

1. Dermatology (Skin Specialist)

2. Nephrology

3. Intensive Care Medicine

4. Dialysis Technology and Care

5. Kidney Transplant Surgery

6. Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)

7. Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

8. Pediatric Surgery

9. Neurology

10. Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT)

11. Dialysis Nursing

12. Dialysis Biomedical Engineering

13. Psychiatry

14. Interventional Cardiology

15. Interventional Orthopedics

16. Interventional Radiology

17. Cancer Care (Nurses and Oncologists)

18. Prosthetics

19. Ophthalmic Nursing and Ophthalmology

The Governor’s Information Manager stated that the approval of the foreign training programme is part of Governor Yusuf’s ongoing effort to strengthen the state’s healthcare system.

He further explained that the approved courses are all relevant to the state’s healthcare sector, ensuring that professionals are equipped to address the various health challenges facing the growing population of Kano.