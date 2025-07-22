The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved the sum of N1.486 trillion as the 2025 budget for Rivers State.

This followed the consideration and adoption of the report of the House Ad-hoc Committee Rivers State, presented by the House Leader, Prof Julius Ihonvbere.

The approved budget comprises N256, 423, 694,639 for personnel cost; N162, 582, 693,678 as overhead cost, while the sum of N1, 066, 656, 204, 127 is for the capital component.

The lawmakers, however, slashed N35 billion from the allocation earmarked for CCTV installations, gunboat purchase and surveillance contracts.

Speaking during the consideration of the committee’s report, Ihonvbere said the panel also redirected over N30 billion from the controversial security-related votes to other priority projects, insisting that the adjustments were necessary to ensure the prudent use of state resources.