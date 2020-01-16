Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (2nd right) with his Commissioner for Transport, Hon. Mathias Ekweremadu (right), State Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Virginus Nwobodo (2nd left), the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) State Chairman, Comrade Igbokwe Chukwuma Igbokwe (middle) and the TUC State Secretary, Comrade Bennett Asogwa, during the state workers’ New Year prayer rally, held at the New State Secretariat, Enugu, yesterday.

January 16, 2020 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (middle) with his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo (2nd left), Archbishop of Cape Coast, Ghana, Charles Palmer-Buckle (2nd right), Bishop of Zomba Diocese, Malawi, George D.Tambala (left), the Rector, Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Dr. Albert Ikpenwa (right) and others, when participants in the Pan-African Catholic Conference, holding at Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu, paid the governor a courtesy visit at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday. 