Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (middle) with the Speaker of the State Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi (3rd left), State Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Priscilla Ngozi Emehelu (2nd right), representative of the G.O.C 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu, Brig. General S.N Bitrus (2nd left), State Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Augustine Nnamani (left), State Chairman/Commandant, Nigerian Legion, Enugu Council, Asst. Cdr. Gen. Emeka Igwesi (right), the Administrator, Holy Ghost Cathedral, Enugu, Very Rev. Msgr. Chuks Ogbuene (3rd right) and others, during the Thanksgiving Mass to commemorate this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day, held at the Cathedral, yesterday.
January 13, 2020
(L-R) Executive Director – Oil & Gas Commercial, Total E&P Nigeria Ltd, Patrick Olinma; Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria and MD, SPDC, Mr. Osagie Okunbor; NLNG MD, Tony Attah; GMD, NNPC, Mr. Mele Kyari; and Representative of the Managing Director of Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC), Mr. Masimilianao Bertona at the signing of Gas Supply Agreements (GSAs) for NLNG’s Train 7, and Trains 1 to 3 in Abuja today.
December 13, 2019
L-R: Deep-water Wells Operations Manager, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo), Mark Koper; SNEPCo’s Managing Director, Bayo Ojulari; Chairman Julius Berger, Mutiu Sunmonu; and Chief Executive Officer, Vantage Screens Nigeria, Oladipo Adebo at the unveiling of Vantage Screens Nigeria Limited and presentation of recognition award to Shell for its support to local service companies…on Friday in Lagos.
December 12, 2019