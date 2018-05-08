Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (2nd right) with the President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo (left); Senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District, Senator Chukwuka Utazi (middle) and Chairman, Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area, Hon. Malachy Agbo (right) during the civic reception for the governor by Aku community in the council area, yesterday.

Related Articles
The National Financial Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Tajudeen Bello (second right), handing over the membership card of the APC to the Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, in the presence of other party chieftains in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Saturday, 5th May, 2018.
May 5, 2018
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (left), with the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar (middle), and others during the ground-breaking ceremony for the Headquarters Complex, Ground Training Command, Nigerian Air Force Base, Enugu, yesterday.
May 2, 2018
Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Finance , Mrs. Kemi Adeosun and Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, at the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday, 2nd May, 2018.
May 2, 2018