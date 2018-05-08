Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (2nd right) with the President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo (left); Senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District, Senator Chukwuka Utazi (middle) and Chairman, Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area, Hon. Malachy Agbo (right) during the civic reception for the governor by Aku community in the council area, yesterday.

Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, receiving her Merit Award from the President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, Alhaji Isma’ila Muhammadu Zakari, during the Institute’s Merit Award Night at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday, April 28, 2018