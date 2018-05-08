Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (2nd right) with the President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo (left); Senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District, Senator Chukwuka Utazi (middle) and Chairman, Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area, Hon. Malachy Agbo (right) during the civic reception for the governor by Aku community in the council area, yesterday.