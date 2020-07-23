Related Articles
L-R: CBA Foundation Logistics Manager, Mr. Alaba Moshood; Board Member, CBA Foundation, Mr. Bode Akinwande; Lagos State Coordinator of the NYSC, Mr. Eddy Megwa; Assistant Director, Community Development Service Branch (CDS), NYSC Lagos, Mrs. Akowonlehin; Chief Inspector, CDS Service Branch NYSC Lagos, Mrs. Oso Grace and Assistant Director, Press & Public Relations Unit, NYSC-Lagos, Mrs. Joyce Madaki, when CBA Foundation presented chairs, fans to the Lagos State office of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) at its secretariat in Lagos…Friday
June 26, 2020
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (3rd right) with the member representing Oji River Constituency, Hon. Jeff Mbah (2nd left); State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Hon. Manfred Nzekwe (2nd right); Chairman, Oji-River Local Government Area, Hon. Franklin Udemezue (right); State Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Cletus Akalusi (left) and the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Health, Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi, when the governor, accompanied by some stakeholders of the Oji-River LGA, inspected the newly reconstructed Agbalenyi/Enugu-Onitsha Expressway link road, after inspecting facilities at the General Hospital Oji-River, yesterday.
June 19, 2020
L-R: Muhammad Nami, Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS); Prof. Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) signing the Memorandum of Understating (MoU) to ascertain Value-Added Tax (VAT) elements in telco’s transactions in Abuja on Tuesday.
June 10, 2020