Heavy load – The Nation

State governments cry out over being made to shoulder federal responsibilities

The Nigerian federal system has been a subject of curiosity for political scholars and worry for state governments. The Federal Government, despite holding on to responsibilities that should be states’ and funds to execute them, often fail to live up to expectation of citizens. One area that has always led to the outcry of state governments is construction and rehabilitation of Grade A roads that belong to the Federal Government. To take up the responsibility when citizens are faced with consequent dire consequences of road failure, states are made to go through rigorous process of obtaining federal permission with a promise to make refund. Yet, thereafter, the reimbursement may not come in years.

We are miffed by this development. Last year, the Senate approved reimbursement of N488 billion to 21 states, with some having their papers submitted since 2004. Yet, most of the federal roads are in deplorable condition, with some impeding economic development. The immediate past Minister of Works, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, addressed this during his screening by the Senate for a return to the Federal Executive Council. Asked why important roads like the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and Enugu-Port-Harcourt Expressway have taken so long in fixing, the former minister attributed it to funding. He blamed the failure to refund funds expended by states also to paucity of funds, contending that only raising bonds ingeniously could solve the problem.

As Secretaries to State Governments met with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Tuesday, they raised an even more disturbing issue with the Federal Government. They contended that the states are often made to take up funding sundry federal agencies while that tier of government is highly favoured by the formula for sharing federal revenue. The states have, over the years, called for a review of the sharing formula, with many of the 68 items on the exclusive list of the constitution ceded to the states. This is yet to receive due attention.

Secretary to the Kaduna State Government, Alhaji Balarabe Lawal, has cried out that the burden of funding the security agencies is the major burden being borne at the moment. He told the SGF that” the Federal Government has a bigger budget, but you find that all the federal agencies normally come to the states asking for one thing or the other.” He pointed out that all the security agencies, including the police, army, navy, air force and civil defence are always calling on state governments to provide funding. The Kaduna SSG who said he was speaking for other SSGs said the police top the list of agencies that come with the begging bowl as so much is expected from them with so little given by the Federal Government saddled with the responsibility of advancing the operational fund.

It is indeed an irony that the Federal Government that holds the long end of the stick is the one failing in its responsibility.

Security and roads construction are too important to be so shabbily treated. It is time for a government that came to power on the mantra of effecting fundamental change in the country to reflect on the system and ensure that the states get their due. Those that have pending bills should be paid as soon as possible in the interest of the country. Any construction or rehabilitation of federal roads must be preceded by due assessment of the design and contract award by the Federal Ministry of Works. It is unfair to tie down states’ funds for so long when they had passed through the due process before award and execution of contracts.

On funding the security projects, there is no reason why the burden should be left for states whose governors are chief security officers merely as appellation. The commissioners of police and brigade commanders of the security agencies should be appropriately funded by the Federal Government for as long as the current pernicious mode of sharing the federal attributable revenue pool subsists. The ideal thing is to get a restructuring of the revenue generation system such that states control their resources and remit to the Federal Government account what is due it as was the case in the First Republic. Meanwhile, all eyes are on President Muhammadu Buhari to effect such review of the system as would allow the states breathe easy.