Herdsmen kill soldier, three others in Plateau

At least four persons, including a soldier, have been killed following a fresh attack in Riyom Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, yesterday.

The attack on Kagboro community lasted for several hours, which accounted for the high level of casualties.

An eye-witness said at least 300 herdsmen swooped on the village killing, maiming and burning houses, including a government-owned clinic in the village after they overpowered men of the vigilante group who tried to resist them.

Spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, Mr. Terna Tyopev, said he will get details on the attack for the media.

However, the lawmaker representing Riyom Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Mr. Timothy Datong confirmed the incident, adding that he had concluded plans to table the issue as a matter of urgent public importance before the assembly members during their plenary in Jos yesterday.

The lawmaker said: “Yes, I can confirm to you that four of our people, including a security personnel, were killed during the incident. Many were also wounded. We have also counted at least 44 houses that were completely burnt down by the attackers.

“It was the heavily-armed Fulani people numbering over 300 that came to attack our people. I am going to present the issue as a matter of urgent public importance before the House of Assembly members when we convene today because this thing cannot be allowed to continue.

“The invasion started around 12.noon on Monday and did not stop until more than four hours. I was in touch with the Commander of the STF in charge of security in the state and he assured me he was going to mobilise his men to quell the situation. I was then surprised at the extent of destruction that eventually occurred in the community.”