I don’t run a family govt in Imo State, says Gov. Okorocha

Governor Rochas Okorocha has denied running a ‘family’ government as claimed by some elites in the state, saying those behind that claim missed the point.

Okorocha spoke when more than 5,000 members of the Rochas Mandate Movement held solidarity rally for him in Owerri, on Friday.

Earlier this month, Gov. Okorocha had sworn-in his biological sister, Mrs. Ogechi Ololo (nee Okorocha) as the state’s Commissioner for Happiness.

Also, the Imo State House of Assembly recently endorsed Okorocha’s son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, as a governorship aspirant in 2019.

Nwosu is currently the Chief of Staff in the Government House.

However, Okorocha explained that “Uche Nwosu who is from Nkwerre Local Government Area and Prince Eze Madumere, from Mbaitoli LGA are all counted today as members of my family because they have grown to prominence but when they took those steps of faith, no one counted them as members of my family”.

Okorocha also reiterated that he would neither run for Senate nor for the President in 2019, but would be keen in who succeeded him and who could sustain the tempo of the achievements recorded by his administration.

He said “The people I see here are people who are committed. People that are following me not because of what they could gain from me, but because of what we have done for the world. As it stands, come 2019, I’m contesting for nothing. But in my heart, I have searched out and resolved that one man has good thoughts about Nigeria in his heart. Secondly, the possibility of leadership will easily get to the Igbo after him. That man is President Muhammadu Buhari.”

“My coming as a leader in Imo State was by your efforts. No big political bigwig supported me and in my stride, I have brought sitting Heads of states of other countries to Imo State”.