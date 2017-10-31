IDP dies in Maiduguri metropolis

A 31-year-old Musu’ud Zakariyya, alias Shago, an internally displaced person (IDP) who hails from Dabar Masara, Baga, Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State, has been found dead in front of the brothel known as Barka da Zuwa in Maiduguri metropolis.

Shago was residing with his siblings at Gwange Layin Masallacin Yan’ Izala area in Maiduguri metropolis before his death.

A witness, Ahmed Mohammed, told Daily Trust, “I used to see him every morning walking from veranda to veranda in front of shops looking for shelter but the shop owners refused to help him. I heard from his close friend that he was suffering from an unidentified sickness, but today, early in the morning, I met him here lying in front of this house; I thought it was the normal sleeping that he was used to doing. Later we realized about 02:00pm that he was dead.

Another witness, a friend to the late Shago, said, “Musu’ud Zakariyya was my friend. We lived together at Doron Baga doing the same business of fishing, but I can remember he had suffered from an illness. Whenever his health condition deteriorated beyond my capacity to provide him care, I used to take him home for proper treatment; I did this about five times.”

The corpse has been delivered to the family. – Daily Trust.