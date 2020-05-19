IGP appoints new Police Commissioner for Ondo State

The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu,has appointed a new Commissioner of Police in Ondo State Southwest Nigeria.

The newly appointed Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami who until his appointment, was at the Police Service Commission, PSC.

A seasoned police officer, described by his colleagues as a loyal and cool headed, Salami will bring to bear, his wide range of experience in combating crime and criminality in the South- West.

As a former Personal Assistant to a one-time Inspector – General police, IGP, Mr Musuliu Smith, between 1999 and 2002, Salami was reported to have won the hearts of top officers and the junior ranks through his unassuming stance cum the various assistance he rendered officers of the force.

Another officer who pleaded anonymity disclosed that the new Ondo CP was a father-figure when he headed the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Panti, Yaba, Lagos.

Salami was at a time the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, for Ikotun Police Station.

Meanwhile, his predecessor, Mr Andie Undie, has been redeployed to Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The appointment approved by the PSC takes immediate effect.