Ihedioha asks Supreme Court to set aside Imo guber verdict

Former Imo State Governor, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, has finally approached the Supreme Court to set aside its own judgement, which nullified his election on January 14.

Disclosing this in Abuja on Wednesday, during a press briefing, the immediate past Imo State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ndukwe Nnawuchi (SAN), said the former governor is seeking one-relief: Asking the apex court to set aside its judgement, which nullified his election.

Dissatisfied with the outcome of the January 14 Supreme Court’s judgement, Nnawuchi said the former governor and his party, the People Democratic Party (PDP) decided to put together a team of legal experts to study the judgement and advise them on the next line of action.

“The team of legal experts have advised them to approach the Supreme Court for review of its verdict and based on that advice, we filed our case at the Supreme Court today.

“We are asking for one-relief, asking the Supreme Court to set aside its judgement. The details of our argument is contained in the the papers we filled”, the former Attorney General added.

He confirmed that Kanu Agabi (SAN), along with over 30 senior lawyers are representing Ihedioha and PDP in the matter.

The former Attorney General also stated that the team was ready to file affidavit of urgency that will ensure that the application was held urgently.

He expressed hope that Ihedioha will get justice at the end of the day.