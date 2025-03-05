The growing tension between the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) and the Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, Ikeja, over the duration of the power supply disconnection may escalate if not promptly addressed.

Investigations by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reveal that the Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, Ikeja, has been without power for two weeks following its disconnection by the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) over an unpaid debt running into millions of naira.

An agreement was reached for the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to pay IKEDC a monthly sum of ₦60 million to ensure a daily electricity supply of 10 to 12 hours to the base.

But a reliable source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, informed NAN that the prolonged power outage was compromising the base’s safety and security, confirmed the base had consistently kept to its part of the bargain.

According to the source, his particular concern is about the operational warehouse housing high-caliber armaments, ,which are reportedly at risk due to rising temperatures caused by the failure of the cooling systems.

“The Ikeja (TA Lagbaja) Cantonment Bomb blast of year 2002 is still fresh in our minds, a repeat of such disaster will not be palatable to Ikeja environs and Lagos State,” the source said.

“The Base runs essential services such as medical services and water supply to the Base community, these services have been significantly disrupted,” the source said.

The source said that NAF paid up to N60 million in excess for the bill in the month of November and there were no returns or any accounting for the balance of the payment.

“Furthermore, similar short change happened in the month of December,” the source said.

The source said that, the NAF Base had sufficiently kept to its side of the agreement in making payment but had currently being shortchanged with regard to power supply without any justifiable reason.

“From our investigation, there is no damage or destruction of the distribution channel leading to the Air Force Base.

“Blatant act of withholding power is considered unprofessional and unpatriotic with dire consequences on national security,” the source said.

The anonymous source noted that 10 to 12 hours of light daily was not a luxury for serving military personnel and their families, but an essential service.

“Consequently, frontline personnel are traumatised due to complaints of untold hardship suffered by their families back in the Base, due to the deliberate denial of power supply,” the source said.

The source said that the actions of IKEDC was tantamount to incitement, which could have serious consequences and dire repercussions for the peace of the state.

“Ikeja Electric is a service-oriented organisation with an expected high hevel of responsibility to the public.

“Unfortunately, the conduct of the organisation falls short of what is expected of a service provider with national interest.

“Electric power supply to the base is a right for military personnel in the service of their nation, moreso, that money was remitted for the service,” the source said.

The source kindly advised IKEDC to restore power to the base within 48 hours.

When contacted, IKEDC’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr Kingsley Okotie, stated that the base was only paying for the hours of power supplied under a Band A feeder.

He added that in spite of the payments made, records and evidence showed a significant outstanding debt to IKEDC.

“However, technically, they are disconnected, and the reason is not primarily financial but due to other factors,” he said.

Okotie explained that certain installations were required within the facility to improve energy supply, and the base leadership was aware of this after multiple engagements.

“We can only carry out these improvements and installations to enhance the situation if we are granted access to the base,” he said.

“Right now, they are not allowing us to access the facility to resolve whatever issues they are facing.

“The level of hostility within the barracks towards our staff is high and aggressive. We have had unpleasant incidents in the past, including cases of staff harassment.

“While we are willing and fully available to address the needs of all our customers, we do not want such incidents to continue,” Okotie said.

He noted that nearly all military barracks within IKEDC’s jurisdiction in Lagos State had implemented the necessary installations, improving energy management.

“So, we do not understand why the Air Force Base should be an exception that we cannot access.

“Moving forward, all parties should return to the table to discuss an amicable resolution.

“Energy consumed must be paid for, and no one is being charged for what they have not used,” he emphasized.

Okotie urged the Air Force authorities to provide an opportunity for dialogue to resolve the matter.

“However, proper installations and isolations must be implemented to ensure all parties are adequately protected.

“If there is no access and opportunity to do so, then we cannot make any progress,” he said.