Former presidential candidate Peter Obi has dissociated himself from a media report which quoted him as saying that the Supreme Court ruling on Rivers State is reckless.

The report was issued after Obi released a statement lambasting Nigerian leaders for concentrating on trivialities amid worsening poverty in the country.

He lamented that the national discourse in Nigeria is 9nly about “allegations of sexual harassment or budget padding in the National Assembly, controversies surrounding state Houses of Assembly speakership, reckless court judgments threatening to destabilize or deprive the state of funding to provide needed services to the citizens.”

He added, “What is coming out of the three arms of government, the Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary is disgusting and uninspiring. The Executive show of negative power as seen in Osun state, the reckless Judiciary pronouncement on Rivers State that is capable of threatening democracy plus the embarrassing scandal from the National Assembly all combine to give a gloomy picture of our democratic journey.”

In a new statement, Obi denied the report that he described the Supreme Court ruling on Rivers State as reckless.

He said the statement he made from which the report was drawn is on the general terms of the attitude of the political elites in the face of deepening poverty in the land.

“There’s nowhere I made direct remarks on the Supreme Court ruling as reckless.

“Even if a ruling of the apex court is not agreeable to me, I cannot describe it as reckless.

“I find it very necessary to give this clarification,” he said.