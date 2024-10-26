Despite President Bola Tinubu’s relieving her of her duty as Minister of Women Affairs, Uju-Ken Ohanenye has resolved that she would “fight alongside” the President to fix Nigeria.

The former minister stated this in a statement on her official X.com account @BarrUjuKennedy on Saturday.

While pledging her commitment to Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda”, the former minister urged Nigerians not to lose hope but to be optimistic that Nigeria will be great again.

She said, “This is a test of time, a highly spiritual movement that no human being can stop.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is destined to fix Nigeria and I, Barr Uju Kennedy will fight alongside him to the last.

“Let’s be optimistic Nigeria will be great! -Barr Uju Kennedy Ohanenye.”

Recall that on October 24, Ohanenye, in a letter of appreciation said she remained committed to serving Nigeria and will do her best to contribute to the nation’s progress and prosperity.

Ohanenye was sacked alongside the Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John; Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman; Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi Muhammad Gwarzo; and Minister of Youth Development, Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim.

This was contained in a statement by the special adviser to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, on Wednesday.

The statement also announced the re-assignment of 10 ministers to new ministerial portfolios; the nomination of seven new ministers for onward transmission to the Senate for confirmation; the appointment of Shehu Dikko as Chairman of the National Sports Commission; the appointment of Sunday Akin Dare as Special Adviser to the President on Public Communication and Orientation working from the Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu was appointed as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, while Jumoke Oduwole was named Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment.

In a letter of appreciation made available to journalists on Thursday, the former Minister thanked President Bola Tinubu for the privilege to serve as Minister, describing it as an honour and privilege to have contributed to the nation’s development.

She said, “I write to express my sincere gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the extraordinary opportunity to serve as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It has been an honour and a privilege to contribute to the development of our nation.

“Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye thanks Tinubu for opportunity to serve.”