The Federal Polytechnic Bauchi has suspended all academic activities following a directive issued by the Bauchi State Government in response to the worsening insecurity in the region.

In an internal memo circulated to the polytechnic community on Monday, the Deputy Registrar (Academics), Safiyo Yila, on behalf of the institution’s Registrar, confirmed the suspension.

The memo, addressed to all staff and students, cited the closure of primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions across the state due to security concerns as the reason for the action.

“Sequel to the public announcement by the Bauchi State Government, which directed the closure of all primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions within the state due to security concerns, I am directed to inform you that all academic activities have been suspended with immediate effect,” the memo read.

Yila further stated that academic activities would resume at a later date, which will be communicated to the Polytechnic community in due course.

The memo also urged heads of departments to ensure full compliance with the directive to safeguard the well-being of staff and students.

Recalled that the Bauchi State government has directed the closure of primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions across the state due to security concerns.

The suspension of academic activities at the Federal Polytechnic Bauchi is part of broader efforts to address the growing insecurity in the state.