Governors of the South-West region are currently in Ibadan, Oyo State, for an emergency security meeting to take action against the influx of bandits and other criminal elements from other regions.

They are deliberating on pressing regional matters, particularly security concerns across the zone.

Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo) and Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti) are personally in attendance, except Ademola Adeleke of Osun state, who was represented by his deputy.

Though details of the ongoing meeting were not released officially, a government source familiar with the agenda said, “The emergency meeting was convened to address rising security concerns, fast-track infrastructural development, and strengthen regional integration under the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria.”

The governors are also expected to review ongoing collaborative security initiatives, including the operations of the Amotekun Corps, with a view to enhancing its capacity amid emerging challenges.