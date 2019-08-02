Insecurity: Northern governors proscribe vigilante groups, order bandits to surrender weapons

Northern governors rose from a meeting with bandits and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) yesterday, with a resolution to put a stop to the lingering insecurity in the area engendered by activities of bandits and the local vigilance groups popularly referred to as Yansake.

The IGP convened the meeting at which held at the Katsina State Government House with 11 out of the 19 governors in attendance while some sent representatives.

Apart from some bandits from the states, who attended the meeting, there were also representations from the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, the Army, represented by the Brigade Commander of the 17 Brigade located in Katsina, as well as about seven commissioners of police from the states.

Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, who read part of resolutions at the meeting announced the immediate proscription of the local vigilance, the Yansake, warning that the police will henceforth arrest any person(s) who parade themselves as members of the group.

As an immediate measure to stop banditry and related acts of criminality across the communities, Masari said that the bandits and the Yansake should surrender their weapons and ammunition to the authorities while governments provide enhanced essential services for them. According to Masari, “we deliberated on the issue of security in the Northwest and the other parts of the country for the past five hours.

“That Yansake security volunteers should stop as they have no legal backing and the police will arrest any of them who go about killing and molesting people in the country. “The herdsmen and their families should be allowed to go to the markets and worshipping places and other public places, and go about their legitimate duties provided that they do not carry arms into public places.

“For the furtherance of peace and harmony within the communities, those who stole animals should return such stolen cattle, through the government or the Myeti Allah association.

“The bottom line is education. We have to place more emphasis on the provision of public education.

“No nation has eradicated poverty and provided the basic needs of life without education. Education is the key. You cannot even worship God without knowing Him and how can you know Him without education?

“We will also provide necessities that will make living and nomadic life more meaningful. There will be improved variety of pastures and better breeds of cattle where you have better quality milk and meat.

“This is the responsibility of government and we are going to collaborate with the Federal Government to make sure these necessities are provided.

The bandits and Yansake are to surrender all the arms and ammunition in their possession to the authorities and release all persons under their captivity.

“This is because we believe that the Yansake and bandits have some people they took hostage. We are happy to say that we have already seen releases in Zamfara State.”

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who also gave more insight into the deliberations, said that the governors equally resolved to stop the migration of Fulani herdsmen, describing nomadic life as outdated.

According to Ganduje, “we discussed so many important issues in the short term, medium term and long term.

“For the long term, the issue of moving from one state to another by the nomadic Fulani is no longer tenable.

“There must be permanent settlement for the Fulani in order to improve the qualify of life for them.

“Nomadism is no longer a socio-cultural issue. It must be a socio-economic issue and in order to attain that, you must be settled in one place where education, health, security, commercial activities and all other services that will improve the quality of life will be provided for you.

“That is the long term project and that is what we are looking for.”