Interswitch assures customers of continuous dispute management activities during COVID-19 lockdown

Interswitch, a leading integrated digital payments and commerce company, has assured her customers that all its business operations continue to run smoothly, without any snags, as the company has implemented a fully operative business continuity plan.

Even though the Central Bank of Nigeria issued a temporary suspension of refund activities for ATM and card payments as a result of the lockdown, Interswitch has received full approval from CBN to revoke the suspension.

This is so that cardholders and the transacting public can continue to carry out their transactions as usual.

In this regard, Interswitch is still working to respond to card operation issues within the stipulated time frame, as usual.

The Management of the Interswitch Group posted a statement on the company’s social media pages, saying: “cardholders and the transacting public are assured that all dispute management operations remain fully available and all chargebacks and disputes will be processed according to their regular timelines”