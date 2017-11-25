I’ve had diabetes for 30 years, yet fit – Obasanjo

A former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has disclosed that diabetes kills only those he described as “careless” declaring that he had been a diabetic patient for over 30 years.

Obasanjo made this disclosure shortly after leading hundreds of people on a road walk for diabetes awareness to commemorate the 2017 World Diabetic Day, organized by the Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation and the Diabetic Association of Nigeria (DAN) Southwest zone, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Obasanjo who was joined in the road walk by the Oluwo of Iwoland, Osun State, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, Commissioner of Health in Ogun State, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye, Chief Executive Officer of Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation (OOF), Dr. Olalekan Makinde and top members of the diabetic body from Lagos and Osun states, said diabetes is not a killer disease.

The former President, who noted he was well above 80 years now and could walk with agility despite being diabetic, lamented that many of the nation’s youth rarely exercise.

