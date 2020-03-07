Jigawa govt denies attack on governor, lawmakers

Jigawa State government has debunked media reported attack on Governor Muhammad Abubakar, some national and state lawmakers among other functionaries of the state at Hadejia Town.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Jigawa State on Media, Auwal Sankara, insisted that though the governor and others were in Hadejia Town on Saturday, for a wedding, where the governor was welcomed and accorded warm reception by the residents, he and his entourage were not attacked.”

While describing the report of the governor alongside three Senators representing the state in the upper chamber and some members of the national and state assemblies and other top government officials escaping being lynched and were held hostage for several hours in Hadejia town by some aggrieved youths as malicious, the statement said on the said Tuesday, “Governor Badaru was at his office in Dutse, where he launched the State Emergency Transportation Scheme at Kudai Health Center in Dutse Local Government.

“Of course, the governor visited Hadejia for the said wedding which took place on Saturday, the truth of the matter is that His Excellency was welcomed by people and accorded warm reception in his second home after his hometown of Babura where he always enjoy massive support and warmth welcome whenever he visits Hadejia.

We don’t know where the reporter spotted youths in their hundred that booed and attempted to lynch Governor Badaru and his entourage.

Moreover, when Governor Badaru visited Hadejia on the said day, he was never in company of all the three Senators representing the State.

This unsubstantiated report can best be described as the handiwork of mischief-makers, where at no point was the governor booed or escaped being lynched in Hadejia.

Such mischievous report can never pull Governor Badaru down or mar the massive support and cheers he always enjoys whenever he is in Hadejia.”