Jonathan congratulates new Bayelsa governor

February 15, 2020 0

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated the new Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri.

He also urged to governor to live up to the expectations of the people.

In series of tweets on Friday, Jonathan called on all Bayelsans to be law-abiding, peaceful and embrace this transition in all sincerity, and work together towards a united and prosperous State.

“I call on all Bayelsans to be law-abiding, peaceful and embrace this transition in all sincerity, and work together towards a united and prosperous State. Congratulations Your Excellency.

“You have worked with me before as a commissioner, so I am without doubt that you will live up to the expectations of our people.

” I congratulate His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri who was sworn in today as the 5th Civilian Governor of Bayelsa State, in compliance with the Supreme court verdict of yesterday, 13th February 2020,” he tweeted.

