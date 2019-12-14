Jonathan congratulates Nnia Nwodo at 67

December 14, 2019 0

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has felicitated with the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo on the occasion of his 67th birthday.

In a goodwill message to Chief Nwodo, the former President described the Ohanaeze leader as the voice and conscience of Ndigbo. He also praised Nwodo as a patriot who had served the nation meritoriously in different capacities.

He said: “It is with joy that I join your family, well-wishers and Ndigbo to celebrate as you mark your 67th birthday.

“You are a patriotic Nigerian who has served our dear nation meritoriously at different political dispensations  as Minister of Civil Aviation as well as Information, Culture and Tourism.

“As President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, you competently serve as the voice and conscience of  Ndigbo around the world and you have  remained steadfast  on the course of national unity, justice, equity and social inclusion.

“As you celebrate, my family and I wish you more fruitful years; fill  with joy, peace and love.”

 

