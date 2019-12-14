Edo crisis: Oshiomhole denies stay under house arrest

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and immediate past governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has debunked reports that he was under house arrest by security agents.

He stated this at in his Okorotun residence in Benin City when Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu was presented to him by the APC National Vice Chairman, (South-South), Hiliard Eta, shortly after the PDP governorship candidate and his political associates were received into the party.

Oshiomhole who was absent at the rally where Ize-Iyamu was received, explained that he chose not to attend the rally because he had decided to toe the path of peace.

“You will have tension when you find that local party members are fighting each other because the party membership, you can remain there as long as you obey the rules of the party.

“The term of a leadership, there is no limit of tenure for example, for being a member of APC but there is limit for being chairman; there is limit for being governor, there is a limit of tenure for being president but there is no limit for being a member.

“So, once our members are united, I am comfortable but we will sustain the path of peace that was the only reason I opted not to attend the mega rally today. They have already planted a story today from the Government House that I am under house arrest”, he said.

The APC National Chairman said he believes that God will always help him, maintaining that the party has come to stay in the interest of the people of the state.

“So, either way, they want to make me look like a he-goat. You know the proverbial he-goat, when the family child is sick in the traditional Nigerian society, you go and consult who ask you to go and sacrifice it to go and appease the gods so that the witches and wizards will not kill the child but on the other hand when a baby is born or they are celebrating birthday, they have to get the he-goat to slaughter to celebrate.

“So either way, the he-goat is in trouble. God knows my heart and He will help me and He has been helping me. We will sustain the governance of the state under the APC with Edo people as our principal and our ultimate employers. To them we are grateful”, he said.