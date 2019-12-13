Jonathan felicitates with Governor Wike on birthday

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated the Rivers State Governor, Mr, Nyesom Wike as he marks his birthday today, describing him as a courageous politician.

In a goodwill message the former President personally signed, Jonathan commended Wike for the good works he is doing towards the growth and development of Rivers State.

He said: “I felicitate with you, your friends and well-wishers as you celebrate your birthday. You are a courageous politician who has remained dedicated to service and impactful leadership to the people of Rivers State and Nigeria at large.

“As the Governor of Rivers State, you have been steadfast on the path of development.” He added that the Governor has continued to channel his energy towards improving the lives of his people”.