(L-R) Executive Director – Oil & Gas Commercial, Total E&P Nigeria Ltd, Patrick Olinma; Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria and MD, SPDC, Mr. Osagie Okunbor; NLNG MD, Tony Attah; GMD, NNPC, Mr. Mele Kyari; and Representative of the Managing Director of Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC), Mr. Masimilianao Bertona at the signing of Gas Supply Agreements (GSAs) for NLNG’s Train 7, and Trains 1 to 3 in Abuja today.

December 13, 2019 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

L-R: Executive Secretary, Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board, Simbi Wabote; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva; Managing Director, Shell Petroleum Development Company and Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria, Osagie Okunbor; Managing Director, Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas, Tony Attah; and Shell Nigeria’s General Manager, Business and Government Relations, Bashir Bello, at the Shell exhibition booth during the opening session of the 2019 Practical Nigeria Content Forum in Yenagoa… on Tuesday.  