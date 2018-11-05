Jubilant people of Nkanu East L.G.A of Enugu State, including political leaders, traditional rulers, leaders of thought, academics, market women, youths and various support groups, among others, mobilize massively to the Government House, Enugu on a solidarity visit in support of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s re-election in 2019…

Related Articles
L-R: Delivery Integration Manager, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo), Yemi Asaolu; Founder, Irede Foundation, Crystal Chigbu; SNEPCo’s Finance Director, John Choi; Clinical Health Adviser, Dr. Olayinka Mosuro; and Social Performance/Investment Adviser, Hope Nuka, at SNEPCo’s presentation of artificial limbs to amputees of Irede Foundation in Lagos… on Friday.
November 2, 2018
Members of the Board of Directors and Management team of Red Star Express Plc after a dinner last week in honour of the retiring founding Chairman of the company, Dr Mohammed Koguna (middle), who served as chairman for 26 years, in Lagos.
November 2, 2018