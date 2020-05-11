Kaduna discharges 210 Almajirai after 14-day quarantine

Kaduna State Government has discharged 210 almajirai repatriated from neighbouring states following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

No fewer than 680 almajirai were repatriated from Kano , Plateau, Bauchi, Gombe and Niger states into Kaduna.

However, on Sunday, the state Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hafsat Baba, said the 210 children out of the 680 were discharged after completion of the 14 days quarantine period.

She said they (210) tested negative for COVID-19 and handed over to their various local government chairmen for onward transfer to their parents.

“These children were from Kudan, Makarfi, Ikara, Giwa and Zaria local Government Areas of the state and were brought back from Kano, Bauchi, Gombe, Niger and Plateau states.

“We are happy to say that two 210 of them would be discharged today (Sunday) having completed their quarantine period of 14 days,” the commissioner said.

She also said the children would no longer be allowed to beg again in the state, following the ban on almajirinci system in the state.