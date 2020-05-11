Sanwo-Olu pays tribute to late Justice Oluwa

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed heartfelt condolence to the family of the late Justice Isiaka Oluwa, who passed away at the age of 102 years.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement on Sunday, described Justice Oluwa as Godly, disciplined, courageous and loyal in his stewardship to the judiciary.

He said that the contributions of the Justice, prior to his retirement from the Bench in 1983, would always be recognised and acknowledged by members of the judiciary, especially the State High Court, which he served for many meritorious years.

”Justice Oluwa, as an illustrious son of Lagos State, has indeed etched his name in the annals of our state.

“Not only as the oldest retired Justice, but more importantly as a renowned member of the team that blazed the Judicial path of excellence that our Judiciary has been known for,” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu said that he hoped that Justice Oluwa’s great accomplishments would be emulated by all.

The governor prayed that Almighty Allah comforts his family and the people of Lagos State.