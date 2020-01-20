Kaduna State rewards 15 for early tax remittances

The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KDIRS) has honoured 15 taxpayers for the timely filing of their tax returns.

Dr Zaid Abubakar, the Chairman of the agency, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Sunday that the recognition was part of strategies to encourage taxpayers’ voluntary compliance.

According to him, the objective is to encourage taxpayers to file their tax returns voluntarily as at when due, which will assist government in providing quality service to the people.

“We recognised 15 taxpayers for being the first set of people that filed their returns in 2019.

“This is very commendable, considering how citizens avoid paying tax.

“It is also commendable because the timing of filing tax returns is very important for us and it shows their commitment to supporting the government to provide basic infrastructure to the people.

“We, therefore, recognised and honoured them to encourage such noble act and encourage others to key in,” Abubakar said.

He listed the taxpayers as Dr Lema Jibrilu, who was honoured for being the Best High Net Worth Taxpayer; and Alhaji Shehu Yakubu, trader, Best Taxpayer, Direct Assessment (DA), Doka West.

Others are Capital Express Assurance, Best Taxpayer, Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE), Doka West; Mr Wole Ogunbiade, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Best Taxpayer, DA, Doka East; and Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Best Taxpayer, PAYE, Doka East.

Malam Ibrahim Garba was recognised as the Best Taxpayer, DA, Kakuri East; St. Gerard Hospital, Best Taxpayer, PAYE, Kakuri East; and Hajiya Indo Yuguda, Best Taxpayer, DA, Kawo.

Others include Islamic Medical Foundation, Best Taxpayer, DA, Tudun Wada; Suleiman Abbas Ladan, Best Taxpayer, DA, Samaru; Premier Seeds Best Taxpayer, PAYE, Samaru; and Alhaji Bala Bello, Best Taxpayer, DA, Zaria.

The agency also recognised Sunseed Nig. Ltd. as Best Taxpayer, PAYE, Zaria; Dr E. Ozumba, Best Taxpayer, DA, Kafanchan; and Throneroom Trust Ministry, Best Taxpayer, PAYE, Kafanchan.

Abubakar also said that 25 staff of the agency were equally honoured for outstanding performance within the period under review.

He said that the workers were given plaques and cash as incentives to boost their morale and encourage others to emulate their performance.

He identified the staff as Malam Ibrahim Gambo, Best Driver; Mr Audu Madaki, Best Cleaner; Malam Yahaya Saley, Best Messenger; Mr Kabiru Babale, Best Office Attendants; and Mr Ashiru Mohammed, Best Security Officer.

Others are Mr Yusuf Kabir, Best ICT Officer; Mr Kenneth Lucky, was honoured for being Most Decently Dressed Male; Jemimah Umar, Most Decently Dressed Female; and Godiya Sambo, Outstanding Performance in Tax Payment Services.

Also, Shehu Ismail emerged the Best Tax Audit Team Leader; Godiya Gaius, Halidu Mohammed and Grace Gandu, Best Tax Audit Team Members; while Abdullahi Zuntu emerged Best Area Revenue Officer.

Similarly, Doka West Area Revenue Office emerged Best Area Revenue Office; Richard Bature, Best Zonal Coordinator; and Kabir Balarabe was recognised for Outstanding Performance in Revenue Accounting.

Malam Ado Garba, Usman Shuaibu, Mahmud Nuhu, Abigail Shock, Musa Aliyu and Isa Shehu were recognised for Outstanding Performance in Enforcement.

In the same vein, Messts Ibrahim Galadima and Yakubu Isa were equally recognised for Outstanding Performance in Coordinating Tax.

The revenue collection boss assured that the awards would be a yearly activity to encourage taxpayers and workers.