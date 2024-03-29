The Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, on Thursday, bade the 137 Kuriga schoolchildren farewell as they journeyed to reunite with their families in Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

The governor, who spoke at a brief ceremony, also announced a donation of N10m to the family of their teacher who died in the bandits’ captivity due to health complications.

The 137 schoolchildren were abducted by terrorists on March 7 but were freed on Sunday in Zamfara State.

They were returned to Kaduna on Monday and were made to undergo psychosocial therapy before their final release to reunite with their families on Thursday.

The governor, during the welfare ceremony, announced scholarships up to the university level for the children of the schoolteacher, identified as Mallam Abubakar, who died in captivity.

Isah Abubakar, one of the children of the deceased teacher, who incidentally was among the kidnapped and rescued pupils, witnessed the father’s death in the bandits’ den.

The governor, who cut short his trip from Abuja to bid the children farewell after a four-day psychosocial therapy at the Kaduna Women and Children Shelter, also said he would in his private capacity, under the auspices of ‘Uba Sani Foundation’ support the education of all the 137 pupils and students up to university level.

He also announced that his administration would carry out rehabilitation works in the Kuriga community and the school.

He said, “We saw the need to keep the children for this long because when they came on Sunday, it was observed that some of them needed some psychological support. So, we had to engage the service of psychologists and medical doctors to attend to them.

“Now, they have been given adequate psychosocial counseling and therapy. I am happy today that all the children are happy and they are in high spirits.

“Now, you are going back home to meet with your parents and other family members who are eager to see you. But, I want to assure you that all of you remain my children.

“As a result of this, I will be using Uba Sani Foundation, which has been in existence for the past 16 years, to look after the education of all 137 of you.

“Our government will also be carrying out a lot of rehabilitation works both in the Kuriga community and the school. I have already given a directive to that effect. This is because the Kuriga community is one of the most peaceful communities in Kaduna State.

“Also, the Kaduna State Government has taken a collective decision to support the family of Malam Abubakar, the teacher who died in captivity, with N10m. Also, because he has a very young family, the Kaduna State Government will be giving scholarships to his children until they finish secondary school and university.”

The governor also told the schoolchildren that he would be checking on them at Kuriga from time to time to monitor the progress of their education.

Meanwhile, the Defence Headquarters said the level of distress created by the abducted Kuriga schoolchildren provided sufficient grounds for the troops to exploit and rescue them.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, made this known while briefing newsmen on Thursday in Abuja on the operations of the armed forces across the country.

Buba said, ”The armed forces are bent on sustaining the winning ways of our operational engagements as demonstrated with the recent rescue of 16 and 137 hostages in Sokoto and Kaduna States, respectively.

“The success demonstrates the unwavering commitment of the armed forces to secure and protect the citizens against harm and acts of terror.

“The level of distress created by the children was sufficient enough for troops to exploit in their rescue.”