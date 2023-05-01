Kano state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said that the four new emirates created by his administration have come to stay.

Speaking during the Workers’ Day celebrations held at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano, Ganduje said God will not bring any body that will destroy them.

The governor had split the Kano emirates into five and subsequently dethroned the then Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi.

But in a viral video last week, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, leader of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), said the incoming government of Engr Abba Kabir Yusuf, would review the dethronement and balkanisation of the emirate.

However, while concluding his speech at the Workers’ Day celebration, Ganduje said the four new emirates are a symbol of unity, progress and well-being of the people.

“Any of you that visits the headquarters of these new emirates will believe me that we have brought development to these places. These emirates were created for unity, progress, history, and also for the recovery of the reputation of the traditional institutions. We created them to honor the people of these regions.”

“I want to assure you that these emirates are permanent, they have come to stay. And anybody that will destroy them, God Almighty will not bring him to Kano state. We assure you that these emirates were created because of you, because of your progress.

“Even if we are not in government, we are praying and we will keep praying for God to protect these emirates from all evils. I thank you all,” Ganduje said.