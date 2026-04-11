The member representing Dawakin Kudu/Warawa Federal Constituency of Kano State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Barrister Mohammed Hassan, has died at the age of 62.

The lawmaker, described as a legal scholar and community leader, died on Friday at a hospital in Abuja after an illness.

Muhammed Yaro Daba, Chairman of the lawmaker’s Media Promoters, confirmed the death in a statement, adding that his funeral prayer will be held at his residence in Abuja on Saturday at 2:00 pm.

The lawmaker, who was elected on the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) in 2023, recently defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

He was last seen in public at a meeting in Kwankwaso’s house in Abuja.

He is survived by three wives and 18 children.