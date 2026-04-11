The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced a 36-player squad for the Flamingos ahead of their second-round qualifying fixture for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

Newly-appointed head coach Akeem Busari has selected five goalkeepers, 10 defenders, 13 midfielders and eight forwards as preparations begin for the crucial tie against either Niger Republic or Guinea. The two nations will meet in the first round, with the winner advancing to face Nigeria.

Niger Republic are scheduled to host the first leg of their tie this weekend, with the return leg set to take place in Conakry the following weekend.

The eventual winner will then host Nigeria in the second round first leg between May 22 and 24, before the Flamingos welcome their opponents for the return leg on May 30.

Busari’s selection marks the beginning of a new era for the Flamingos following his appointment, succeeding Bankole Olowookere, as he assembles a squad drawn from clubs across the domestic scene.

The invited goalkeepers are Dorathy Ndaks, Sylvia Echefu, Abidemi Aiyeolowo, Amarachi Atulayo and Rita Anthony.

In defence, Sefiat Idris, Veronica Kefas, Pattra Oparanmegwa, Chioma James, Azeezat Oduntan, Justina Godwin, Kanyinsola Yusuf, Fakoya Akinola, Esther Enne and God’s-Gift Afigbediotor have been selected.

The midfield contingent includes Shakirat Sarafa, Deborah Olayiwola, Tosin Tiamiyu, Fidel Pepple, Favour Etim, Blessing Sunday, Oluwatosin Yusuf, Awawu Bashiru, Endurance Omoroka, Ogaga Adams, Memunat Rotimi, Anesthesia Akwubo and Busayo Ogunlede.

Up front, Harmony Chidi, Aminat Abiodun, Mary Dustan, Patricia Habila, Kindness Ifeanyi, Oluwakemi Adegbuyi, Queen Joseph and Istifanus Shavih complete the squad.

The NFF also confirmed additions to the technical crew, with former Nigeria international Joy Jegede-Idakwo appointed as first assistant coach, while Aighewi Omodiaghe takes up the role of second assistant.

Former international Kola Ige has been named goalkeepers’ trainer.

Jegede-Idakwo previously captained the Falconets and earned several caps for the Super Falcons, while Omodiaghe was part of Nigeria’s squad at the inaugural edition of the competition in 2008.

The trio will support Busari as the team aims to secure qualification for the tournament.

This year’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup is scheduled to take place in Morocco from October 17 to November 7, with Nigeria targeting an improved performance after finishing third in the 2022 edition.

The Flamingos will now begin preparations in camp as they look to build momentum ahead of their qualifying campaign and take another step towards returning to the global stage.