The United States government has begun enforcing visa restrictions on individuals accused of violating religious freedom in Nigeria.

Mark Walker, US Principal Adviser for Global Religious Freedom, disclosed this in a post on X on Friday, saying the policy has already been implemented, although he did not name the affected individuals or entities.

He said, “We have already executed on this policy, and we will continue to subject perpetrators to additional scrutiny.

“If you engage in persecution, you are not welcome in America. The United States is safer when we keep those responsible for religious persecution from entering our homeland,” Walker said.

The visa restriction policy was announced in December by US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, targeting those who knowingly direct, authorise, fund, support, or carry out violations of religious freedom.

According to the secretary of state, the move was part of the US’ decisive action in response to the “atrocities and violence against Christians” in Nigeria and around the world.

The announcement came a month after Chris Smith, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Africa subcommittee, introduced a resolution recommending visa bans and asset freezes on individuals and entities responsible for severe violations of religious freedom in Nigeria.

Smith’s resolution named the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria and the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore as erring entities.

In February, US lawmakers also proposed sanctions against Rabiu Kwankwaso, labelling him as complicit in violations of religious freedom.