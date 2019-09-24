Kano sharia board destroys 196,400 bottles of beer

Kano State Hisbah Board on Monday destroyed over 196,400 bottles of beer in its effort to ensure a sane, peaceful and sharia-compliant society.

Shortly after the destruction at Kalemawa in the Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area, the Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, said, “In Islam, drinking of alcohol is strongly forbidden, being one of the backbones of committing sins, either big or small, and that has been highlighted at several places in the Holy Qur’an.

“Our Islamic scholars, religious and community leaders should join hands in the crusade against such social vices because the issue of taking alcohol is forbidden by both Islam and Christianity.”

The governor was represented by his deputy, Dr Nasiru Gawuna.

A statement by the deputy governor’s Press Secretary, Hassan Fagge, quoted the governor as saying, “This government is a Shari’a-compliant government. We will continue to support the Hisbah Board.”

Ganduje urged the residents to cooperate with the officials of the board. “Giving them all the support to discharge their duties will not only promote their work but will ensure that our society becomes free from all evil and social vices,” he added.

The Commander-General, Kano State Hisbah Board, Haroon Muhammad Sani Ibn Sina, said the board had succeeded in preventing the selling and drinking of alcoholic drinks in Kano.

He said the board had secured a court order to destroy over 12 trucks of alcoholic drinks confiscated while being smuggled into the state.

“It is against this background I call upon the suppliers and those that consume the alcoholic drinks to shy away from this act as Hisbah Board will not relent in its effort to fish out the perpetrators and charge them to court at any given time for prosecution,” he added.