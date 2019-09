Lionel Messi has been crowned ‘The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2019’ beating UEFA’s best player Virgil van Dijk and his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Barcelona striker Lionel Messi won the award on Monday for a record sixth time.

In the ceremony at Teatro all Scala in Milan, Italy, Jurgen Van Klopp was also named men’s best coach, while Jill Ellis got the trophy as women’s coach.