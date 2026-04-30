Fatima Naseer Teemahcool, the Chairman of Gida-Gida TikTokers who led underwear display during First Lady Remi Tinubu’s visit to Kano state, has been given a political appointment.

Yusuf Imam Ogan Boye, Chairman of Nassarawa Local Government, has appointed her as the officer in charge of women affairs.

A letter of appointment signed by the council’s secretary, Ado Mohammed Hotoro, confirmed the development on Thursday.

The letter stated that the decision was based on Teema Cool’s contributions and commitment to the growth of the local government.

She has been directed to carry out her duties in line with the rules and regulations guiding the operations of the council.

Teema Cool, who gained attention during the governor’s campaign period, has also been a visible supporter of the chairman from the electioneering stage to his eventual victory.

However, she trended last week for leading the controversial underwear display to mock Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso. But she has since apologised and promised never to repeat it after series of condemnations within and outside the state.

The state government has also distanced itself from the display, saying it is against the culture and religion of the people of the state.