The Gombe State University (GSU) chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has urged Gombe State Government to settle outstanding entitlements owed its members to avoid academic unrest in the institution.

In a statement, ASUU Chairman in the University, Dr Mustapha S. Shehu, said members of the union were demanding payment of the 2021-2024 backlog of Earned Academic Allowance (EAA), arrears of the 25% and 35% wage award, the N70,000 minimum wage, arrears of the N30,000 minimum wage and the full implementation of the 2025 Federal Government/ASUU agreement.

He lamented that all efforts made by the leadership of the union to get the state government to settle outstanding entitlements of its members proved abortive.

“Consequently, the Congress resolved that the state government should settle all the outstanding entitlements with immediate effect. Also, the congress may consider other options if the government fails to address these issues,” he said.

Dr Shehu added that ASUU was also seeking the implementation of the enhanced postgraduate supervision allowance, enhanced teaching practice, industrial training and field trip allowances and enhanced responsibility allowances.

He, therefore, appealed to stakeholders, parents and guardians to intervene and advise the government to settle the outstanding entitlements of its members.