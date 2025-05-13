The management of Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria has ordered the immediate closure of Al-Ansar Indabo female students’ hostels located at Hotoro and UDB Road in the Kano metropolis over safety and disciplinary concerns.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday, by the university’s Vice President, Campus Life, Dr. Hamza Garba.

The university also announced the withdrawal of its approval for the use of the hostels following reported violations of its code of conduct.

According to the statement, the decision was taken as part of MAAUN’s efforts to ensure the provision of safe, secure, and morally upright accommodation for its students.

“I am directed by the management to write, inform, and bring to the attention of our esteemed parents and students that the university has withdrawn its approval for Al-Ansar Indabo female students hostels located at UDB Road and Hotoro,” the statement read.

Garba noted that the hostels failed to comply with university regulations guiding the operation of private student accommodations.

He said the non-compliance had led to various infractions, including reported cases of immoral behaviour, poor water and electricity supply, student violence, unauthorised movement at night, and the sharing of facilities with unknown tenants.

“These issues pose a serious threat to the well-being of our students,” he said.

The university, therefore, directed all affected students to vacate the hostels immediately after the conclusion of the current semester examinations and warned them against further association with the facilities for their own safety and security.

“Management is working closely with relevant security agencies to ensure total compliance with the directive,” the statement added.

Students and parents were advised to contact the Office of the Vice President, Campus Life, via the official email address — [email protected] — for guidance on approved and secure hostel options.

The university further stated that it would not take responsibility for any consequences arising from non-compliance with the directive.