The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has declared a voluntary sit-at-home order to commemorate the 58th anniversary of the declaration of the independent state of Biafra on May 30.

On May 30, 1967, the late Biafran leader, Lt. Col. Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, with the mandate of the Eastern Nigeria House of Assembly, declared the secessionist Republic of Biafra from Nigeria, igniting the Nigerian Civil War which resulted in the loss of over three million lives from the Eastern region that constituted the Biafra Republic.

The Biafran Republic surrendered on January 12, 1970, signaling the end of the civil war and the reunification of Eastern Nigeria with the rest of the country.

The agitation for the restoration of the Biafra Republic resurfaced in 1999, with MASSOB initiating the movement under the leadership of Chief Ralph Uwazuruike.

MASSOB’s current leader, Uchenna Madu, in a statement issued through the National Director of Information, Samuel Edeson, announced that this year marks the 58th anniversary of Biafra’s declaration by Ojukwu. He noted that, in the spirit of Biafran unity and solidarity, they have declared the 2025 commemoration of the Biafra Anniversary with a voluntary sit-at-home exercise.

“MASSOB declares that all markets, public/private motor parks, schools, banks, and other public business premises shall remain closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 30, 2025,” part of the statement read.

Edeson emphasized that the closure of public places on May 30 is intended to honor the sacrifices made by their forebears during the three-year war of genocide against Biafra.

He further stressed that the sit-at-home call is entirely voluntary, symbolizing respect and patriotism for their fatherland.

“As a non-violent organization, Biafrans shall not be compelled, pressurized, or forced to observe the stay-at-home exercise,” he affirmed.

MASSOB assured that there would be no physical demonstrations, street marches, or public gatherings across Biafra land on May 30, 2025.

The group acknowledged the likelihood of a heavy security presence, including armed personnel from the Nigerian Army, Mobile Police, DSS operatives, and Civil Defence in major cities across Biafra land during the annual commemoration.

“Such deployments only reflect signs of jittery, fear, and cowardice by the invaders,” Edeson remarked.

He added that intimidation, oppression, or incarceration would not deter the spirit and determination of the Biafran people towards self-determination.

“The use of force can never stop the inflow of the spirit of Biafra,” he concluded.