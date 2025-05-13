China has lifted a ban on domestic airlines accepting new Boeing aircraft, a report said on Tuesday.

This development comes hours after Beijing and Washington agreed to temporarily lower tariffs in a major de-escalation of their trade war.

Last month the American aircraft maker confirmed that Chinese airlines had stopped accepting delivery of new planes due to huge tit-for-tat levies imposed by both sides.

But Bloomberg News reported Tuesday that Chinese officials have begun to tell domestic carriers they can resume orders of US-made aircraft, quoting people familiar with the matter.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The news comes after the two countries announced Monday they would drastically reduce tariffs for 90 days, as well as continue negotiations.

Washington’s fresh duties on many imports from China had come to 145 percent, while Beijing had hit back with duties of 125 percent on US goods.

Monday’s announcement after talks in Geneva saw the United States lower tariffs to 30 percent, and China reduce its own to 10 percent.

US President Donald Trump dubbed the outcome a “total reset” and said talks with counterpart Xi Jinping could soon follow.

The company had planned to deliver around 50 aircraft to China in 2025, its chief executive Kelly Ortberg said last month.

China’s foreign ministry also did not respond immediately to a request for comment. – AFP.